The official name of BSU's famous blue football field is the Lyle Smith field, but most locals know it as The Blue. According to Boise State's website, Successful football has been played on that field since 1958 when the Junior College won the National Championship. The team was coached by the father of Bronco Football, Lyle Smith. Back then the turf was just your average green.

BOISE, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO