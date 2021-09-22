CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, VA

Mason researchers use scent analysis for COVID diagnostics

By Katie Maney
gmu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the world, there is a demand for rapid, noninvasive diagnostics. George Mason University researchers Robin Couch and Allyson Dailey, members of the College of Science and the Institute of Biohealth Innovation, are working to answer that call with their research on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for infectious disease detection.

www2.gmu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Freethink

Antiviral reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations by 87%

The antiviral drug remdesivir, approved to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, can also prevent people from ending up in the hospital at all, if given early, according to a new randomized trial. The problem is that the drug still has to be given as an IV infusion, which is hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Fairfax, VA
Health
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
mhealthintelligence.com

NIH to Use mHealth, Telehealth in Long COVID Research

The NIH announced this week that it will award more than $470 million in research grants to support more than 100 large-scale studies across the nation on how the virus affects long-term health and wellness. The Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative will be coordinated through New York University (NYU) Langone Health, which will issue sub-grants to at least 30 institutions conducting the research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bacteria#Diagnostics#Scent#George Mason University#The College Of Science#Nature Scientific Reports#Voc#Sentara Healthcare#Couch
healio.com

COVID-19 revaccination following allergic reaction safe with diagnostic workup

Revaccination among patients with suspected allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe after diagnostic workup to assess for drug excipient allergy, according to data published in Clinical and Translational Allergy. The researchers from the Odense Research Centre for Anaphylaxis at Odense University Hospital in Denmark gathered data on 61...
SCIENCE
gmu.edu

Mason team recognized for COVID vaccine clinics

Members of George Mason University’s COVID Response Team were recognized for their work by the Professional Bull Riding Incorporated (PBR) group at the group’s Fairfax Invitational event at EagleBank Arena. At each community PBR visit, they identify individuals who represent what PBR calls “cowboy values” of hard work, determination, perseverance...
FAIRFAX, VA
Medagadget.com

Medical Dynamometer Market Research and Development initiatives, and increase in Demand for Diagnostic Devices Drive Growth

Medical Dynamometers are medical devices which measures the muscles along with the bones and neurones. It is a clinical device, used for measuring the strength of the patient’s hand to evaluate the trauma or dysfunction of hand and also to determine how a patient is answering for ongoing treatment and therapy. It is also utilized for clinical decision making and outcome assessment of pathologies such as tendon injury of the hand, carpal tunnel syndrome, neuromuscular disorder, and nerve injury. Different kinds of clinical dynamometers are utilized, for example, hand dynamometers, wrist dynamometer, pinch dynamometer and inclinometers. These gadgets are utilized to test the muscle strength of hand, grip strength, pinch strength, and furthermore measure the range of motion. Clinical dynamometer is a substitute in contrast to physiotherapy treatment for those experiencing different joint, muscle, and ligament issues. These medical devices efficient in rapid pain management and agility restoration.
HEALTH
chiefexecutive.net

How Roche Diagnostics’ CEO Tackled A Covid-Crash Supply Chain Overhaul

At our recent Smart Manufacturing Summit in Indianapolis, supply chain disruption was very much top of mind among the CEOs that were on hand from across the country. In a presentation from Roche Diagnostics, we heard how they’ve embarked on dramatic overhauls of their supply chains that were prompted and accelerated by their response to Covid.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dallassun.com

Enhance critical thinking and analysis with research

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/Mediawire): Over the years, we have interacted with hundreds of extremely successful professionals including entrepreneurs, self-made billionaires, doctors, scientists and C-suite executives. Two traits that successful professionals invariably display are Curiosity and a High Energy Level. They like to question the world around them. They...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FingerLakes1

How common are COVID-19 breakthrough cases among vaccinated people?

It feels as if vaccinated people are contracting COVID-19 more often, but is that the case?. Yes- and experts expect them to become even more common. Experts believe that thousands of vaccinated people will contract COVID, and that most people will catch it at some point throughout their life. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy