Permit: Glasfloss facility to expand

By Brent Godwin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large addition will be built onto an industrial building in Jacksonville, according to county records. Haskew Co. & Associates received a $5.05 million permit to build an addition of 28,504 square feet to the building at 1310 Tradeport Road. The existing building is approximately 75,000 square feet. Glasfloss Industries...

