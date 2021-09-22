Permit: Glasfloss facility to expand

EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) Sheila Nale, PE has been promoted from Senior Project Manager to Associate. She has been vital to Bohler DC’s growth, guiding her team in identifying new opportunities for our clients and staff. In her new role, Sheila aims to strengthen existing relationships with owners and developers throughout the region while building new connections and expanding her client base. She’s also focused on developing her internal team. “We have a very smart, energized group in D.C.,” Sheila notes. “There’s a lot of talent and passion here, and they want to continue to learn and grow.” Sheila specializes in the design of waterfront redevelopments, and has managed more than two dozen projects within Capital Riverfront and Buzzard Point. Floodplain regulations are a top concern, and Sheila’s team is monitoring pending updates. As an active member of the District’s CRE industry, Sheila participates in ULI’s Women’s Leadership Initiative Circles Committee, ULI Young Leaders, and DC Real Estate Group.

