How do we know we can trust the Bible? Dr. Zachary Cole points believers to history, archaeology, and the text itself to confirm the trustworthiness of Scripture. We know we can trust the Bible from a variety of perspectives. One of the amazing things about the Bible is that for all the centuries that have passed, and all of the developments and progress that we’ve made in science and technology and mathematics, Christians are more than ever confident in the trustworthiness of Scripture. There hasn’t been any major discovery, any “gotcha moment” where we discovered that the Bible was irrelevant or inaccurate. In fact, the opposite is the case. There are Christians at the top of all of these different fields in science and technology who really do truly believe in the inspiration inerrancy of Scripture.

JACKSON, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO