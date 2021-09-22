CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The circadian rhythm of the liver is regulated by muscle activity

 6 days ago

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) The biological clock/circadian rhythm is the mechanism that ensures that a certain physiological process takes place at a specific time of the day or night. It is coordinated by the brain at a general level, but each organ or tissue is also subjected to specific regulation. Adjusting to geophysical time is a way to optimise processes, but how does the liver “know” when it is day or night?

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
20 Foods Filled With Electrolytes That Keep Your Brain, Heart, and Muscles Functioning at Their Best

Despite the fact that Labor Day is officially behind us, in much of the U.S., we are still knee-deep in hot, humid summer weather. It seems like wherever you turn, there are reminders about the importance of hydration—and for good reason. Staying hydrated is keys to optimal health, says Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN and founder of Real Nutrition. "Hydration, in general, is important for so many bodily functions including regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, skin, organs, transporting nutrients into cells, detoxifying the body by removing waste, preventing infections, and promoting skin integrity," she explains. "Additionally, it helps to boost energy, ward off headaches, and improve mood, sleep, and cognition."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Skeletal Muscle#Cancer Research#Circadian#Irb Barcelona
Living with spinal cord injury: Resilience leads to better health outcomes

September is Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness month. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, approximately 296,000 Americans are currently living with SCI, with around 17,900 new cases occurring each year. Those who don’t personally know someone with SCI have almost certainly heard the stories of people such...
HEALTH
CircadiYin Review: Safe Circadian Rhythm Support Supplement?

Are you living a normal lifestyle, eating normal food, yet, suffering from the kind of weight gain you never bargained for and cannot provide an answer for? Have you tried all kinds of workout programs and typical diets, yet the unwanted fat doesn’t look like it’ll stop? Then, it’s okay for you to know that you may be suffering from slowed metabolism or maybe metabolic hibernation if you don’t take care.
WEIGHT LOSS
Organifi Liver Reset Reviews – Healthy Ingredients That Work?

Organifi’s Liver Reset is a health supplement that tackles multiple body systems, including bile production, cellular energy, and metabolism, among others. The primary function of Liver Reset is to improve your liver health. The liver is single-handedly responsible for a series of problems that occur naturally with your lifestyle. This...
HEALTH
A novel malaria vaccine vector that targets the liver

Malaria remains a deadly disease that affects people worldwide, particularly in Africa. Caused by a parasite that can enter the human bloodstream via mosquito bite, the parasites can then infect and reproduce within the person's liver. Significant effort has been made to develop an anti-malaria vaccine; unfortunately, previous vaccine candidates have had low-to-modest efficacies. Now, in an article in Frontiers in Immunology, researchers at Kanazawa University have identified a new vaccine platform as a potentially better-performing inducer of anti-malaria immunity in the liver.
SCIENCE
Icosabutate rapidly reduces biomarkers of liver injury in NASH

Two doses of icosabutate was well tolerated and safe in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. During the Digital NAFLD Summit 2021, Stephen Harrison, MD, chief medical officer at Northsea Therapeutics, icosabutate’s manufacturer, presented the interim, 16-week results of the ICONA trial, an going 52-week, phase 2b study of 264 patents with NASH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent’s School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
SCIENCE
Radiation therapy reprograms heart muscle cells to younger state

New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that radiation therapy can reprogram heart muscle cells to what appears to be a younger state, fixing electrical problems that cause a life-threatening arrhythmia without the need for a long-used, invasive procedure. In that invasive procedure — catheter...
CANCER
Consistency Is Key for Strong Muscles

If you want to get stronger to stay independent, reduce the risk of injury, and boost your quality of life, it’s important to keep one thing in mind: consistency. Being consistent is the only way to achieve strong, healthy muscles. That means exercising multiple times per week and ensuring you’re regularly giving your body what it needs to fuel exercise and stimulate muscle growth.
WORKOUTS
HBeAg induces liver sinusoidal endothelial cell activation to promote intrahepatic CD8 T cell immunity and HBV clearance

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. It is believed that the inherent tolerogenic property of the liver is involved in the chronicity of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection [1]. However, exposure to HBV in adults usually leads to spontaneous clearance of the virus and the induction of potent and effective anti-HBV T cell immunity in the liver [2], suggesting that the immune microenvironment of the liver switches from limiting to allowing effector T cell responses during acute resolution of HBV infection. To date, it remains largely unknown how the immune microenvironment of the liver is regulated and by which mechanism a favorable intrahepatic anti-HBV T cell response is generated in an infected individual. Liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) play key roles in intrahepatic immune surveillance against infection by regulating the activation of local immune cells [3]. We have previously demonstrated that LSECs switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state and trigger cytotoxic effector CD8 T cell activation under inflammatory conditions [4, 5]. Here, we investigated whether LSECs exhibit plasticity and switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state upon HBV exposure.
SCIENCE
Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Genetic and epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Researchers at Hiroshima University have analyzed the molecular findings of almost 160 pediatric liver cancer cases and discovered molecular markers that should help to understand and treat the considerable variation in prognoses. The study appears in the journal Nature Communications on 20 September. Hepatoblastoma (HB), is the most common liver...
CANCER
Vanillin modulates activities linked to dysmetabolism in psoas muscle of diabetic rats

Skeletal muscles are important in glucose metabolism and are affected in type 2 diabetes (T2D) and its complications. This study investigated the effect of vanillin on redox imbalance, cholinergic and purinergic dysfunction, and glucose-lipid dysmetabolism in muscles of rats with T2D. Male albino rats (Sprague–Dawley strain) were fed 10% fructose ad libitum for 2 weeks before intraperitoneally injecting them with 40 mg/kg streptozotocin to induce T2D. Low (150 mg/kg bodyweight (BW)) and high (300 mg/kg BW) doses of vanillin were orally administered to diabetic rats. Untreated diabetic rats and normal rats made up the diabetic control (DC) and normal control (NC) groups, respectively. The standard antidiabetic drug was metformin. The rats were humanely put to sleep after 5 weeks of treatment and their psoas muscles were harvested. There was suppression in the levels of glutathione, activities of SOD, catalase, ENTPDase, 5′Nucleotidase and glycogen levels on T2D induction. This was accompanied by concomitantly elevated levels of malondialdehyde, serum creatine kinase-MB, nitric oxide, acetylcholinesterase, ATPase, amylase, lipase, glucose-6-phosphatase (G6Pase), fructose-1,6-biphophastase (FBPase) and glycogen phosphorylase activities. T2D induction further resulted in the inactivation of fatty acid biosynthesis, glycerolipid metabolism, fatty acid elongation in mitochondria and fatty acid metabolism pathways. There were close to normal and significant reversals in these activities and levels, with concomitant reactivation of the deactivated pathways following treatment with vanillin, which compared favorably with the standard drug (metformin). Vanillin also significantly increased muscle glucose uptake ex vivo. The results suggest the therapeutic effect of vanillin against muscle dysmetabolism in T2D as portrayed by its ability to mitigate redox imbalance, inflammation, cholinergic and purinergic dysfunctions, while modulating glucose-lipid metabolic switch and maintaining muscle histology.
SCIENCE
Strengthening muscles, bones as seniors

A we age, many of us face many such problems as decreasing flexibility, cognitive decline, balance issues, osteoporosis, and the atrophy of muscle and the weaking of bone density. Many of my clients have told me when first beginning with our training programs at Ryder Fitness Personal Training Studios, that they get enough exercise while doing their yard work, gardening, and just walking daily around their neighborhood or on a treadmill.
WORKOUTS
Reversing aging of skeletal muscle

A UB-led research team has shown that a protein named for the mythical land of youth in Irish folklore is effective at reversing aging in skeletal muscle cells. Published Sept. 3 in Science Advances, the study centers on the protein NANOG, which is derived from Tír na nÓg, a place in Irish lore renowned for everlasting youth, beauty and health.
BUFFALO, NY

