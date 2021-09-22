CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Van Andel Institute awarded estimated $12.4 million SPORE Grant from National Cancer Institute

The Coriell Institute for Medical Research and Van Andel Institute (VAI) have been awarded a prestigious Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (or SPORE) grant from the National Cancer Institute (award P50CA254897). The five-year grant valued at an estimated $12.4 million will support nearly 20 scientists as they work to improve epigenetic therapies for cancer. The project is co-led by Coriell’s President and CEO Jean-Pierre Issa, MD, Van Andel Institute’s Chief Scientific Officer Peter A. Jones, PhD, DSc (hon), and Johns Hopkins University and VAI’s Stephen Baylin, MD.

