Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Van Andel Institute awarded estimated $12.4 million SPORE Grant from National Cancer Institute

Seven Harvard affiliates are among 33 scientists from across the United States to be appointed as investigators by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The Harvard investigators, chosen from more than 800 applicants, are Emily Balskus, Morris Kahn Associate Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in the Department of Chemistry; Flaminia Catteruccia, associate professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard Medical School; Cassandra G. Extavour, professor of organismic and evolutionary biology and of molecular and cellular biology in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology; Chenghua Gu, associate professor of neurobiology at HMS; Sun Hur, Oscar M. Schloss Professor, Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Department of Pediatrics at HMS and Boston Children’s Hospital; Cigall Kadoch, associate professor of pediatrics at HMS and Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and Shingo Kajimura, associate professor of medicine at HMS and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO