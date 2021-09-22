CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Medicine and Wistar awarded $11.7 million melanoma research grant from the National Cancer Institute

 6 days ago

Penn Medicine and The Wistar Institute have been awarded a prestigious $11.7 million Specialized Programs of Research Excellence, or SPORE, grant from the National Cancer Institute. The five-year award will fund three new melanoma research projects that translate fundamental laboratory discoveries made in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute into new therapeutics to treat skins cancers.

