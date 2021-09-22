Penn Medicine and Wistar awarded $11.7 million melanoma research grant from the National Cancer Institute

A national task force announced Thursday that it is recommending the immediate implementation of a new diagnostic equation for measuring kidney function, which advocates say will promote health equity and increase access to transplantation for Black patients. The recommendation is supported by ongoing research from clinical researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who have played a critical role in quantifying the benefits and risks of abandoning race in kidney function estimation. The clinical change, which is anticipated to go into effect at Penn Medicine this year, was identified as a key priority for the health system’s Action for Cultural Transformation (ACT) strategic plan that launched in 2020.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO