Deep learning enhances cancer diagnostic tools

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. Yi “Edwin” Sun, a Ph.D. candidate in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and member of the Beckman Institute’s Biophotonics Imaging Laboratory headed by Stephen Boppart, explored how deep learning methods can make polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography, or PS-OCT, more cost-effective and better equipped to diagnose cancer in biological tissues.

www.eurekalert.org

