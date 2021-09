Animals carrying coronaviruses like the one which caused Covid-19 can infect thousands of people annually in China and Southeast Asia annually, reveals a new study.Researchers of the EcoHealth Alliance and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School have raised an alarm over the possibility of a new pandemic from spillover events.The study, released on Thursday before peer review and publication, estimated 400,000 such infections happen every year. Most of them, however, go undetected because they either have mild or no symptoms and are not easily transmitted between people.It said that each spillover event – when a virus overcomes naturally occurring barriers to “spill...

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO