May 26, 1963 - September 17, 2021. Monona, WI - Susan Marie (Helsel) Lynch, age 58, of Monona, passed away surrounded by family and close friends, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, after a three-year battle with leukemia. During those three years she fought hard through traumatic treatments and yet was able to enjoy precious moments with family and friends during periods of remission. The family is comforted knowing Sue is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.