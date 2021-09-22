Gene RARA surfaces as potential drug target in pediatric AML

An expert describes the considerations in choosing to treat acute myeloid leukemia patients with venetoclax. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS: Venetoclax plus HMAs [hypomethylating agents] are incredibly effective therapies for newly diagnosed unfit patients with AML [acute myeloid leukemia], but there are important considerations that must be taken for these patients. In particular, in the initiation of the therapy, tumor lysis syndrome can occur. Those of you who treat CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] with venetoclax know about this and take extraordinary precautions to mitigate or prevent this from happening. It doesn’t appear that the incidence is anywhere near the same in AML with venetoclax-based regimens. In fact, it’s probably only around 1%. But you have to remember that those numbers came into existence in the setting of very aggressive mitigation strategies that were done in the clinical trial setting—admission for the patient, interrupt patient dose escalation from 100 to 200 to 400 mg on days 1, 2, and 3 for venetoclax with an HMA, very aggressive fluid management and electrolyte management. With those aggressive mitigation techniques, the incidence of tumor lysis is quite low in AML, but it’s something that folks are aware of.

