The Best Couch Co-op Games on Xbox Game Pass

Arkane Studios’ Deathloop has just dropped on PS5 and PC, and Colt’s time-loopin’, shootin’ adventure is rather fantastic. The back and forth between its two lead characters, the fantastic sandbox design of its world and the various puzzles you’ll need to solve as you try and take down the various Visionaries on Black Reef have made for one of this year’s best and most unforgettable games so far. Of course, with console exclusivity always comes the question when will the game release on other platforms, but in the case of Arkane’s latest title, you may also be wondering will Deathloop come to Xbox Game Pass?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO