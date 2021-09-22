How to Customize Your New Luxury Home with Capstone Homes Arizona

Have you had your eye on those fine custom finishes and special touches to add to your new home? Are your Pinterest boards growing by the day, and your inbox is flooded with newsletters from Elle Décor and Homes & Gardens? Well, the new home builders at Capstone Homes have you covered. As Northern Arizona’s premier custom home builder, Capstone Homes is proud to offer its one-stop Design/Build program at no extra cost to its new residents. Compared to using a third party in a long-drawn-out process, the Design/Build program is both efficient and affordable. This allows for a stress-free way for your creativity to run freely as you create your dream home.