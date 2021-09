We have really enjoyed some nice fall weather, albeit a bit warm for some. Expect a few more days of "summer" weather with plenty of sunshine and temps near record warm territory on Tuesday before cooler wetter weather tracks into the area. Attached are a few of our numerical models predictions on how much rain we can potentially receive. Most of the rain will fall from Wed. night into Thursday night. Afterwards, drier and cooler weather moves into the area. The LRC will start a brand new cycle starting next week. THIS new LRC pattern will be CRUCIAL to what the winter will bring along with precip chances. Keep a close eye on the weather from Oct. 5th through mid November. More on that in the coming weeks.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO