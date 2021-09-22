PC runners take to the hills

PHILADELPHIA – It is not every day when a brother and sister have the opportunity to square-off with one another on the playing field. Coach Maria Kosmin and Springside Chesnut Hill (SCH) played host to her brother, Tom DeGeorge’s squad from Archbishop Wood, last Thursday where Kosmin came out on top in the sibling rivalry 3-1. “We were at dinner with each other the night before, it is just competitive. We all know each other, and he coaches a lot of girls on my team and has known them for a lot of years. It’s fun, we are family but when we come here it is completive and we want to win. Wood is going to be one of the best teams in the Catholic league, so I am happy we had the opportunity to play them in order to give our team a hard time,” said Kosmin.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO