Minnesota State

Record Summer For Fish in Minnesota

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sweltering summer draws to an end, the Minnesota DNR certified two record fish. One was a 46 1/4 inch Northren Pike, and the other was a 57 1/4 inch Muskie. The first fish caught this summer on June 19th was a Northren Pike found swimming in Basswood Lake on the White Earth Indian Reservation. The monster Northern was caught by 15 year-old Brecken Kobylecky. Kobylecky was fishing with the help of an guide service when on the last day in the final 10 minutes of their outing when he hooked the 46 1/4 inch fish.

