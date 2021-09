The Red Sox host the Mets for a pivotal two-game series, before they host the Other New York Team, starting tonight at Fenway Park behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:10 p.m., NESN). The playoff push is in full swing now, with the Sox at over a 90 percent chance to make the wild card game, per FanGraphs, thanks to a recent winning streak and a slew of underwhelming opponents to close out the season with a three-game series with the Yankees spliced in between. Today they’ll face Marcus Stroman, a very good pitcher who’s also a very good Twitter user, and you can decide for yourself which is more important. Rodriguez, a free agent at the end of the year, makes what could be one of his last starts in Boston in a Red Sox uniform. Sadness? Time will tell!

