Entirely new materials unearthed with AI tool
The new artificial intelligence tool, developed by researchers at the University of Liverpool, has already led to the discovery of four new materials. The new tool has already led to the discovery of four new materials including a new family of solid state materials that conduct lithium. Such solid electrolytes will be key to the development of solid state batteries offering longer range and increased safety for electric vehicles. Further promising materials are in development.eandt.theiet.org
Comments / 0