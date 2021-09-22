CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Entirely new materials unearthed with AI tool

Cover picture for the articleThe new artificial intelligence tool, developed by researchers at the University of Liverpool, has already led to the discovery of four new materials. The new tool has already led to the discovery of four new materials including a new family of solid state materials that conduct lithium. Such solid electrolytes will be key to the development of solid state batteries offering longer range and increased safety for electric vehicles. Further promising materials are in development.

healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
San Francisco Weekly

Find The Best Business Ideas Using TRUiC’s AI Tool

If you are currently looking to launch your first business, you will undoubtedly recognise the immeasurable importance of choosing a profitable and well-thought out business idea. Whilst this process can traditionally be extremely challenging, The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) has allowed hundreds of thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs to take...
siliconangle.com

AI chip startups Axelera AI and Deep Vision raise new funding

Two artificial intelligence chip startups, Netherlands-based Axelera AI B.V. and Los Altos, California-based Deep Vision Inc., today announced that they’ve raised new funding to support their respective product development efforts. The funding rounds represent the latest sign of investors’ interest in semiconductor startups. Several other companies developing AI-optimized chips have...
psychologytoday.com

Stanford Releases New Benchmarks for Embodied AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is speeding innovation in both physical and simulation models for robotics and embodied cognition. A new study by Stanford University researchers introduces BEHAVIOR, a benchmark for embodied AI that contains 100 everyday household activities in virtual, interactive, and ecological environments. The Stanford University study authors include award-winning...
theiet.org

Sea slug smarts recreated in material with potential as AI hardware

US researchers have mimicked a simple animal’s most basic signs of intelligence in a quantum material. This offers the tantalising possibility of building AI directly into hardware, expanding the possibilities of AI processing. An artificial general intelligence to rival human intelligence remains in the realms of science fiction. However, scientists...
towardsdatascience.com

Don’t Let Tooling and Management Approaches Stifle Your AI Innovation

It is no coincidence that companies are investing in AI at unprecedented levels at a time when they are under tremendous pressure to innovate. The artificial intelligence models developed by data scientists give enterprises new insights, enable new and more efficient ways of working, and help identify opportunities to reduce costs and introduce profitable new products and services.
Android Headlines

TRUiC Releases More AI-powered Startup Tools

Over 30 million small businesses operated in the U.S in 2020. The U.S. has more unicorn startups than any other country. TRUiC released a suite of free AI-powered startup tools. When you think of companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, what comes to mind? For one, they are all companies...
Apple Insider

Apple releases new marketing tools for developers

App developers can use a new Apple web tool to generate promotional images on the fly. The new marketing tool generates images using four templates, three colors, and different image sizes. Simply select the platform and search for any app to make multiple social media-friendly images. Apple shared the new marketing tool in adeveloper update. It can be accessed via the Apple media services website and doesn't need an account for access.
thepaypers.com

Socure launches new fraud prevention tools

US-based digital identity platform, Socure, has launched the predictive document and identity verification solution with native fraud risk signals and intelligence. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.
petapixel.com

Cyberlink Launches PhotoDirector 13, Super-Charges its AI-Powered Tools

Cyberlink has announced PhotoDirector 13, which promises improved AI-editing tools, integration of Getty and Shutterstock libraries, and adds new lighting effects and color adjustment features. Founded in Taiwan, Cyberlink has developed and owns over 200 patented technologies across multimedia software and AI facial recognition. The Director 365 editing suite is...
datasciencecentral.com

Why AI tools Failed to Help With Detecting COVID

Following on from the article last week – Deep learning in biology and medicine – we discuss another sobering trend - according to some recent research shared on MIT technology review. Hundreds of AI tools have been built to catch covid. None of them helped. While we have been here...
EurekAlert

New AI tool developed by University of Liverpool researchers accelerates discovery of truly new materials

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have created a collaborative artificial intelligence tool that reduces the time and effort required to discover truly new materials. Reported in the journal Nature Communications, the new tool has already led to the discovery of four new materials including a new family of solid state materials that conduct lithium. Such solid electrolytes will be key to the development of solid state batteries offering longer range and increased safety for electric vehicles. Further promising materials are in development.
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence Tool Accelerates Discovery of Truly New Materials

techxplore.com

New material system resetting the standard in orthopedics

Each year, roughly 6 million Americans break a bone and head to their doctor for a plaster or fiberglass cast. After six long weeks of keeping the cast dry and resisting the urge to scratch the skin underneath, the patients return to their doctor to have the cast removed and tossed into the trash, unable to be used again. Mohammad Islam, Lining Yao and Carmel Majidi have created a new material system that could change this standard in orthopedics—ExoForm.
windowsreport.com

New partnership alert: Microsoft and Honor for AI and devices

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Honor and Microsoft have entered into a partnership to develop AI and devices. Honor...
