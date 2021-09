The US dollar index rose slightly in the overnight session as investors remained wary about the ongoing gridlock in Washington. In the past few weeks, divisions have emerged between moderates and progressive Democrats about how to fund the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package and the anti-poverty bill. Also, there is an ongoing risk of a government shutdown since Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. Should that happen, the biggest risk will be that the Treasury will run out of money needed to pay its debt. At the same time, there are concerns about the collapse of Evergrande after the company failed to pay its interest payout.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO