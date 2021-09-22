Yankees erupt for four runs in eighth inning to sweep Rangers, regain AL Wild Card spot
NEW YORK — For seven innings, the Yankees offense sputtered in its chances to push ahead against the Rangers. But one inning and a two-out rally was all the Yankees needed to strike and change the narrative of the game. The Yankees broke a tie game open with four runs in the eight inning and emerged with a 7-3 victory over the Rangers in front of 25,170 fans on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.www.arcamax.com
