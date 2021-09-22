CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK risks biodiversity loss without urgent action, report warns

By E&T editorial staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural solutions to tackle climate change should be implemented now to halt the UK’s declining biodiversity, a report has recommended. The joint report was signed by the five UK statutory nature agencies: Natural England (NE); Natural Resources Wales (NRW); NatureScot; Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC).

