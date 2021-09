It has been another glorious Verzuz. We watched two Hip Hop icons join together on stage and Fat Joe and Ja Rule did not disappoint with both the hits and entertaining banter. We knew that leading into the Verzuz these two would be trash-talking their way through the performance, and while it seemed as if they were digging a little too deep at times, fans knew that it was all in love and fun—something that both Ja and Joe made clear at the end.

