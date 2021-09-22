CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Let’s Go! recognizes 68 sites in Aroostook County for helping to create healthy environments

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Let’s Go! Aroostook, a program of Aroostook County Action Program, announced that they now have, four out-of-school programs, 29 early care and education programs, and five school programs across Aroostook County that are being recognized for creating places in which unhealthy food choices, sugar drinks and screen time are limited, and physical activity is encouraged.

fiddleheadfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
County
Aroostook County, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Presque Isle, ME
Aroostook County, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Unhealthy Food#Cafeterias#Innovation#Sites Letsgo Org#Recognition Program
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy