Let’s Go! recognizes 68 sites in Aroostook County for helping to create healthy environments
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Let’s Go! Aroostook, a program of Aroostook County Action Program, announced that they now have, four out-of-school programs, 29 early care and education programs, and five school programs across Aroostook County that are being recognized for creating places in which unhealthy food choices, sugar drinks and screen time are limited, and physical activity is encouraged.fiddleheadfocus.com
