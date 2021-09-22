CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Expanding world-class neurology services to Southern Utah, Vista Healthcare introduces Dr. Bob Niemann

Cover picture for the articleCONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vista Healthcare is expanding its specialty care platform to serve the people of Southern Utah. Although the group encompasses some of the leading medical providers already serving the community, others have moved to the area to help bolster the level of exceptional care. The latest addition to the team is Dr. Bob Niemann, who will provide general adult neurology care as part of Vista Healthcare Neurology. Niemann started seeing patients in St. George last week and said he looks forward to the opening of the Vista Medical Clinic in the near future.

Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
