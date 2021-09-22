Pancreatic Organoids Grown Inside Synthetic Gel
A team at MIT has developed a technique to grow organoids, both from healthy and cancerous pancreatic tissue, using a synthetic gel that predictably mimics the pancreatic extracellular environment. Compared with naturally derived materials, the synthetic gel is consistent from batch to batch, meaning that it leads to more reproducible and predictable results when growing organoids. The MIT researchers hope that the technology could advance organoid research, both pancreatic and otherwise.www.medgadget.com
