CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC Power Rankings Week 4

By Bobby Kent, Connor Campbell
Vanderbilt Hustler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Alabama: 3-0 For the third week in a row, the Tide stayed atop our power rankings after a nail-biting 31-29 victory at Florida. After starting off with a commanding 21-3 lead through the first quarter (including back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives), ‘Bama did not score again until the 4:33 mark in the third quarter. Their most important play of the game, however, came from the defensive side, when they stuffed Florida running back Malik Davis’s two-point conversion run at the line, preventing the Gators from tying the game at 31 with 3:10 left in the fourth. Quarterback Bryce Young continued to legitimize his stardom by throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in his first away game of the season. Alabama returns home next week to face Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles as 45-point favorites.

vanderbilthustler.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Yardbarker

Nick Saban says Bryce Young nearly gave him a heart attack

Nick Saban was surprisingly pleased on Saturday even though his Alabama Crimson Tide barely pulled out a win at Florida. The Tide led 21-3 in the first quarter and 28-16 in the third quarter, but they allowed Florida back into the game and barely won 31-29. They had some issues with the play clock late in the game, and Saban says those moments played with his emotions.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#College Football#Georgia State#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football#Auburn#Penn State#Mississippi State#Ole Miss#Gators#Gamecocks
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Three things we learned from UCF’s 63-14 win over Bethune-Cookman

UCF handled its business Saturday night, running all over Bethune-Cookman 63-14 at the Bounce House. The Knights improved to 2-0, outgaining the Wildcats by almost 400 total yards. Three things we learned: 1. RB Isaiah Bowser isn’t a one-hit-wonder The Northwestern transfer didn’t carry the ball 33 times the way he did vs. Boise State, but that’s because he didn’t need to against a team like ...
ORLANDO, FL
Red and Black

SEC Power Rankings: Texas A&M falls, Arkansas rises after win

Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 2 of competition. Tier One: Alabama, Georgia. Alabama and Georgia, Nos. 1 and 2 in the AP Top...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy