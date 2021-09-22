Field Hockey Gameday #9: Keene State College

The New England College Field Hockey team is back at home, as they host Keene State College at 7:00 at Don Melander Field. NEC (7-1) is currently on a five-game winning streak, where they have beaten Rivier (5-0), Johnson & Wales (4-3 OT), Colby-Sawyer (4-2), Husson (3-1), and Southern Maine (3-1). Drea Chin paces the Pilgrims' offense with 11 goals, while Jenna Chrabolowski, Giuliana Kevlin, Aviara Challinor and Kacie Weston have each scored four times. Ellie Phiben has been a mainstay in the goal for New England College, as the junior is 5-1 on the year with a 1.75 goals-against average and maintaining a .745 save percentage.