The Cost of Distracted Driving – A Reminder

assuredpartners.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistracted driving continues to be one of the most dangerous hazards on our roads. Whether it is eating, drinking, scanning the radio, fiddling with the navigation system, or texting on a cell phone, distracted driving causes thousands of accidents every year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 there were 3,142 lives lost due to crashes resulting from distracted driving. By taking their eyes off the road for just five seconds, while traveling at 55mph, their vehicle can travel the distance of a football field. Please do your part by reminding your drivers of how dangerous it is to drive while distracted.

