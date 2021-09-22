CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eclectic, AL

Eclectic's June Eason celebrates 90 years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Sept. 12, Eclectic's June Eason celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by many family and friends. Her children honored her with a celebration at First Baptist Church of Eclectic, where she is a lifelong member. Eason was born September 13, 1931, to Otis and Fairy Ingram. On July 1, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, T. J. Eason, Jr. They had four children. She and her husband were married 52 years before his death in 2011. She has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

