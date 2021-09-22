Hey You — Take a Hike!

With fall in the air, officially starting this past week, I wanted to hike during my favorite time of year. The bugs are pretty well gone, the temperatures are cool and perfect for hiking and at least during the weekdays, the trails are not too crowded. I contacted my friend Sue Coonrod knowing she would be up for a walk in the woods. After discussing a few choices, we picked Hurricane Mountain. Now that that was settled, we had to choose which trail to ascend by. There are three trails up this mountain. One trail is from Crow Clearing (North Trail) 3 miles one way, one from Hurricane Lane (East Trail) 2.7 miles one way and our choice, the one that starts off Route 9N, 3.4 miles one way (South Trail). We chose the southern approach as neither of us had hiked it in a while.

