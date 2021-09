And to think we still have 17 weeks of chaos to go. Week one has come and gone, and it’s time to react completely irrationally. If your team is 1-0, might as well punch your ticket for the Super Bowl. If your team is 0-1, time to start planning for your top-5 draft pick. Week one was full of blowouts, upsets and dramatic last-second victories. The Packers forgot how to play football, the Texans are the AFC South Division leaders and 44 year-old Tom Brady continues to be an ageless wonder.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO