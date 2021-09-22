CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abu Dhabi launches clean energy certificate scheme

Cover picture for the articleThe Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a regulatory policy for implementing a clean energy certificates scheme it says will cater to a growing appetite among businesses and consumers to contribute to the fight against climate change. The scheme provides an accreditation system based on internationally recognised standards and lays the foundations for a market for trading renewable and nuclear energy attributes.

