South Africa planning to start nuclear procurement

Land ownership in South Africa remains an explosive issue more than a quarter century after White-minority rule ended. A plan by the ruling party to change the constitution to make it easier for the government to seize land without paying for it looks set to unravel because it lacks sufficient support in parliament. While that should reassure banks that the billions of rand they’ve lent to farmers and real-estate owners aren’t at risk, expropriation still won’t be off the table. A draft law would permit seizure of land that’s being held for speculation or isn’t being used, although it could be hard to apply.

