On 17 September 1954 the Rum Jungle uranium mine, then the largest in Australia, was officially opened. The mine, just over ​100km south of Darwin ​ along the eastern branch of the Finniss River,​ would operate for ​17 years until it was deemed to be no longer economically viable​ and closed down, leaving a toxic environmental legacy that is still to be resolved.

