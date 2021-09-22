La Verne Looks to ‘Bridge the Gap’ Between its Community and the Fairplex

LA VERNE, CA – As residents readjust to the Los Angeles region’s notorious commutes and events and other activities return to the area, the City of La Verne is continuing to work toward a solution that will enable a safer and more convenient way for community members and L Line (Gold Line) passengers to move between the light rail station, the Fairplex and other future developments in the area. A bridge above busy arterial Arrow Highway would allow pedestrians and bicyclists to avoid having to cross six lanes of traffic and the Metrolink rail crossing, which also benefits vehicular traffic by helping to decrease delays caused by crowds of people or related traffic incidents.