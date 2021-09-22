World-Renowned Pianist, Activist Awadagin Pratt to Perform at King Center on Auraria Campus October 4th

SATURDAY 10/16. Southwest Community Center. Noon and 3 p.m. Free. Ballet Arkansas has been as nimble with its pandemic resourcefulness as the company is with its pirouettes and arabesques. Take, for one, this new partnership with Little Rock Parks & Recreation, in which Ballet Arkansas performs free shows, accompanied by a series of lecture demonstrations for K-12 students. “Movement in the Parks ensures all within our community have access to world-class dance performances in stunning outdoor settings, free of charge,” said Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas’s executive and artistic director. The full schedule: noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Southwest Community Center; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 12, 2022 at Riverfront Park (within the River Market Entertainment District, which means restaurant patrons can carry libations along to the performance); and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 2, 2022, at War Memorial Park. Bring a lawn chair and keep in mind that times and dates are subject to change; follow Ballet Arkansas on Facebook and @ballet_arkansas on Instagram.

