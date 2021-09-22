CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

World-Renowned Pianist, Activist Awadagin Pratt to Perform at King Center on Auraria Campus October 4th

By Megan Briggs
ucdenver.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Arts & Media (CAM) at the University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) will host internationally acclaimed artist Awadagin Pratt as he performs Awadagin Pratt: Black in America on October 4, 2021 at the King Center Concert Hall on the Auraria Campus. Carried by graphic accounts of being...

artsandmedia.ucdenver.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

The Amarillo Symphony Hosting Awadagin Pratt for Upcoming Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony continues a great series of concerts. They’re hosting Awadagin Pratt for the “Piano Concerto in One Movement”. The orchestra will also premiere Shostakovich’s “Tenth Symphony”. For more information on this performance and to purchase tickets click here.
AMARILLO, TX
Islands Sounder

Pianist Jon Kimura Parker to perform at Rosario Resort

Submitted by Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival. On Monday, Oct. 4, the elegant Music Room at Rosario Resort and Spa will be the setting for a lively Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival Salon Concert of solo piano at 5 p.m. The evening’s program, Jon Kimura Parker: Fantasies and Beyond, weaves...
MUSIC
Park Record

Beethoven Festival presents renowned violist and pianist in concert

Celebrated violist Paul Neubauer and renowned pianist Gloria Chien will give a Park City audience a sneak preview of their program they plan to play at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City. The Park City concert, presented by the Park City Beethoven Festival, features works...
PARK CITY, UT
winonaradio.com

Sweet Sounds to Support Lutheran Campus Center October 3rd

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, H3O Jazz Trio will present “Sweet Sounds” – a concert to benefit the Lutheran Campus Center in Winona. The event runs from 2 to 4 pm and will feature the jazz trio along with a wide variety of tasty homemade treats. The concert will be held outside, weather permitting, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 W. Service Drive Winona, and move inside if the weather is unfavorable. There is no fee to enjoy this fun afternoon and the event is open to all with donations gratefully accepted.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awadagin Pratt
Johnson City Press

Pianist Dr. Chih-Long Hu to perform in Guest Artist Recital at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY – Pianist Dr. Chih-Long Hu will provide an evening of classical music on Friday, Sept. 17, in a Guest Artist Recital at East Tennessee State University. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Powell Recital Hall of ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and free for students.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
everythinglubbock.com

“World class” pianists to perform in Plainview at WBU on Sept. 27

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Wayland Baptist University:. Heralded as an “intensely expressive” performer of “cutting edge” programming, pianists Paul Barnes will bring his particular style of keyboard magnificence to Wayland Baptist University’s newly renovated Harral Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 as the inaugural performance in the Excelsior Concert Series.
PLAINVIEW, TX
Arkansas Times

Ballet Arkansas gives free performance at Southwest Community Center in October

SATURDAY 10/16. Southwest Community Center. Noon and 3 p.m. Free. Ballet Arkansas has been as nimble with its pandemic resourcefulness as the company is with its pirouettes and arabesques. Take, for one, this new partnership with Little Rock Parks & Recreation, in which Ballet Arkansas performs free shows, accompanied by a series of lecture demonstrations for K-12 students. “Movement in the Parks ensures all within our community have access to world-class dance performances in stunning outdoor settings, free of charge,” said Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas’s executive and artistic director. The full schedule: noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Southwest Community Center; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 12, 2022 at Riverfront Park (within the River Market Entertainment District, which means restaurant patrons can carry libations along to the performance); and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 2, 2022, at War Memorial Park. Bring a lawn chair and keep in mind that times and dates are subject to change; follow Ballet Arkansas on Facebook and @ballet_arkansas on Instagram.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Pianist#Auraria Campus#Black American#The Colorado Symphony#Cu Denver
AFP

Met Opera reopens with landmark first show by Black composer

After an 18-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and protracted labor disputes with its musicians and crew, the Metropolitan Opera reopened Monday with a history-making debut -- the first work by a Black composer. "Fire Shut Up In My Bones," a poignant opera centered on the tension of growing up a Black man in the American South, was composed by Terence Blanchard, a top-tier jazz trumpeter and Spike Lee's go-to film score master for three decades. When the premier US opera company in 2019 first announced its forthcoming staging, it was unclear when exactly "Fire" would come to Manhattan. But the months of Black Lives Matter protests that reverberated nationwide and beyond over the summer of 2020 lent the project new urgency.
MUSIC
uncg.edu

1aChord performs for fellow Spartans on campus

Vocal trio 1aChord performed live for the first time since their run on America’s Got Talent on UNC Greensboro’s campus as part of a dining event on Friday, Sept. 24. Spartan Dining hosted America’s largest college street food festival, “Festi-ful,” the first signature event from Chartwells’ Joy-Ful program, which is a year-long campaign aimed at welcoming students back to campus in a memorable way.
GREENSBORO, NC
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
therapidian.org

St. Cecilia Music Center brings Blue Grass and Mandolin Master Sam Bush to Grand Rapids on October 6 to begin an exciting 2021 - 2022 Season of Live Performances with International Folk, Jazz and Chamber Music Artists

Mandolin New Grass Artist Sam Bush will mesmerize West Michigan on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. when he kicks off SCMC’s 2021-2022 Season and the Acoustic Café Folk Series. The October concert with the Sam Bush Band marks St. Cecilia Music Center’s restart of live concerts with a live audience after 19-months of closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thevalleyledger.com

PIEROGIPALOOZA COMING TO THE STEELSTACKS CAMPUS IN OCTOBER

Save the date for a delicious dining event from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is proud to present Pierogipalooza, an experiential dining experience, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021. Attendees will be able to sample savory pierogi creations at stations throughout the SteelStacks campus. Passports can be purchased for $20 in advance or $23 the day of event. These passports will go on sale beginning Mon., Sept. 13 for ArtsQuest Circle donors and Tues., Sept. 14 for ArtsQuest Members. Passports will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wed., September 15 to the public at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Orange

SU Campus Store is guilty of engaging in performative activism

Coming Back Together is a reunion dedicated to bringing Black and Latinx alumni back to Syracuse University’s campus to celebrate their accomplishments. If someone would have told me that SU has been hosting this event every three years since 1983, I would not have believed them. SU and genuine acts of inclusivity don’t seem to go hand in hand, but, when CBT 2021 came around on Sept. 9, I was pleasantly surprised.
SYRACUSE, NY
Macomb Daily

World-renowned Habatat Galleries celebrates 50 years with 400 glassworks show

For 50 years Habatat Galleries has showcased contemporary glass art in the heart of metro Detroit, growing into the largest and oldest gallery of its kind in the nation. To mark the milestone, the gallery is hosting a special 400-piece exhibition this fall, featuring work from 65 artists at its 12,000-square-foot space in Royal Oak. Diverse styles of glass art will be on display from blown to cast, flamed, laminated and more. Aaron Schey, owner and partner, describes the exhibition as an “eye-candy experience,” for its size and breadth.
ROYAL OAK, MI
midlandstech.edu

The Second City, The World-Renowned Comedy Troupe, at Harbison Theatre

The Second City has been the world’s first name in laughter for more than 60 years. Join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up The Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material, along with the company’s signature improvisation in The Second City Remix. After two sold-out shows in 2013 and 2016, the troupe will make their return to the Harbison Theatre stage on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
NJ.com

Hoboken bassist, world-renowned jazz collective release 4-song suite | Testa

Like a host of young musicians, Jared Michael Nickerson came to Hoboken in the early ‘80s looking for fame and fortune. Instead, he found a home. Nearly 40 years later, Nickerson still lives in the Washington Street apartment he inherited from one of Maxwell’s original deejays. And while Human Switchboard, the band that brought him east from Ohio, broke up decades ago, Nickerson’s bass has backed superstars like Bernie Worrell, The The, Melvin Van Peebles, and Marshall Crenshaw.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Beach Beacon

Yellowjackets to perform at Central Park Performing Arts Center

LARGO — American jazz fusion outfit the Yellowjackets will take the stage Sunday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. Throughout their storied 35+ year history, the Yellowjackets have recorded...
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy