Where he spoke about the need to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world.“We all must defend the rights of LGBTQI individuals so they can live and love openly without fear,” Biden said.“As we pursue diplomacy across the board, the United States will champion the democratic values that go to the very heart of who we are as a nation and a people — freedom, equality, opportunity and a belief in the universal rights of all people,” he added.In his speech, Biden specifically spoke about LGBTQ+ rights violations in Chechnya and Cameroon.For years, Chechen authorities have organized — at times lethal — crackdowns of LGBTQ+ people in the Russian republic.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO