CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — What began as a traffic stop in Calera over the weekend resulted in two arrests, as well as several drugs and guns being recovered Sunday night. According to the Calera Police Department, a car pulled into a hotel parking lot and around the rear of the building with the passenger getting out on foot, dropping a handgun as he ran. The CPD claims the suspect refused commands from the officers and was tased.

CALERA, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO