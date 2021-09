September 28th is known as Ask A Stupid Question Day. In the spirit of this odd hashtag holiday, no question is too silly to ask, especially before adopting a cat! Here are three things first-time cat parents might be relieved to know the answers to. The post Ask A Stupid Question Day: 3 Questions That Definitely Aren’t Stupid For New Cat Parents To Ask! appeared first on CatTime.

PETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO