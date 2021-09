When you’re running a small business, you have myriad things to worry about on a daily basis, so keeping detailed records may be the last thing on your mind. The IRS, however, requires that you maintain key records for specific lengths of time. It’s crucial to hang onto records that reflect your income and deductions in case your business is audited, and also to protect yourself and your business against any legal or insurance issues.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO