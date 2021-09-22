CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year 6 Maternity Cover 2.4 Days a Week Part-Time - Part-time

 6 days ago
Pay: MPS

Start Date: January 2022

We are searching for a special teacher to join our KS2 team, working as a job share partner to our Senior Teacher in Year 6 whilst her colleague is on Maternity Leave.

We are looking for an excellent class teacher, to join our hard-working and fun-loving team. Although this is a temporary position, as an expanding school a permanent post may be available at the end of this contract. This is a great opportunity for someone who wishes to develop their career in our successful and popular school, which is at the heart of an active rural community.

If you have:

  • Strong classroom organisational skills
  • A commitment to high standards of achievement
  • A flair for planning and delivering stimulating learning
  • An understanding of how children learn best
  • An ability to make the curriculum exciting and real
  • Experience of working in upper Key Stage 2 (desirable but not essential)

Then we would really like to meet you!

We can offer:

  • Happy children who value learning and achieve high standards
  • A safe, caring learning environment
  • An enthusiastic and supportive staff team
  • On-going CPD programme and highly effective ECT Induction.

Above all, we are seeking an inspirational and innovative teacher, who expects and achieves high standards, for our children. If this describes you then we would love to hear from you.

Personal visits to the school are warmly encouraged. Please contact Mrs Karen Furmidge in the school office to make an appointment or for more information.

Closing Date: 12/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: w/c 18th October 2021

Interviews will be held conforming to the DfE guidance at the time.

Information about the school

Our Vision Statement

We are a growing community welcoming all into a secure, caring and inclusive environment, enabling us to flourish. Rooted in traditional Christian values, learning is fun, active and challenging. This nurtures spiritual, mental, physical and creative development. Our happy children build trusting relationships reflecting the love of God.

“Nurtured We Flourish”

Harrietsham Church of England Primary School is a friendly, rural village school set in beautiful countryside in the heart of the community. Our children, of whom there are currently 260, are polite and love to learn! We pride ourselves on the achievements of all our pupils and we are a school where everyone works together putting children at the heart of everything we do. The school is a modern building, which is a wonderful learning environment and we have just moved into our new extension which houses additional classrooms, an activity room and offices. In September 2018, we started to embark on an exciting journey of expansion to become a two form entry school. We are a friendly, welcoming school which is very well resourced; we maintain close links with the church. We have supportive parents and an active PTFA and Governing Body. Please contact us or visit our school website to find out more.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

