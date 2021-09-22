CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Meals Supervisor - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Pay: KR2 - £2,643 per annum

Start Date: Immediate

We have a vacancy for a part-time Midday Supervisor.

This is a term time only position, 1 hour 15 mins per day (6.25 hours per week). The contract is for a fixed term of 12 months with the expectation that it will be extended.

The lunchtime experience should be a positive one in which our children feel safe, socialise and enjoy themselves.

The role of Midday Supervisor involves a range of tasks including playtime supervision, play leading, maintaining clean dining areas and being a good role model for the children.

This appointment is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, we engage with children and staff in policy and practice developments, and proactively encourage feedback.

Applications will only be accepted via Kent Teach

Closing Date: 08/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

We are a two form entry primary school within a caring community, built on a foundation of team spirit and commitment to making a difference. We relish the opportunity to develop children into life-long learners and have a passion for understanding how children learn best.

The belief that all children should be happy and successful is at the heart of all that we do; children, parents, carers and staff work together to achieve this aim.

Our curriculum is designed to engage and stimulate our pupils, who learn that through challenge and endeavour they can achieve great things. It is important to us that our pupils taste success whilst at Sandgate Primary, and are prepared for the next stage of their life as responsible citizens with a love of learning.

Pupils work in partnership with our talented and dedicated staff to promote a culture of positivity, respect and responsibility. Whether a house captain, classroom monitor, school or art council member, peer mediator or friend, all our children understand the importance of mutual respect within a community and the part they play within it.

As a Teaching School, we offer excellent career development opportunities and have a commitment to succession planning. We also network closely with other schools to develop excellent practice.

We really look forward to hearing from you.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

