Non-Executive Director/Trustee at Ebor Academy Trust

This is an opportunity to become a trustee at the 24-school Ebor Academy Trust in Yorkshire. Board meetings are held in York when safe to do so.

The Academy Ambassadors programme brings the expertise of the business world onto boards at multi-academy trusts (MATs) throughout the country to raise standards of education and improve the life chances of young people, which is critical to our social and economic success.

The opportunity

A 24-school academy trust operating in a geographic area focused on York, Selby, the Yorkshire coast and East Riding and the Humber, Ebor Academy Trust comprises 23 primary schools and one 11-16 secondary school, with a vibrant mix of small village schools, large urban schools, those facing challenges and those able to support others. The trust seeks two non-executive directors/trustees with skills in finance/accountancy and primary school improvement to help the board in its role to support and challenge the executives. The trust has very close links to the Church of England's Diocese of York but applicants of all faiths and of none are welcomed. Board meetings are held in York when safe to do so.

The board seeks two senior leaders with board level experience in

finance at CFO level (with accountancy qualifications) or

primary phase education

As a key member of the board you will support the trust in achieving the following over the next 12 - 24 months:

To maintain the positive ethos of the trust through times of change, with a focus on the provision of a high quality education for all children and young people, within a caring and developmental community;

Responding effectively to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children's learning, progress and well-being across the trust's 24 schools;

To strategically plan for the next five years in conjunction with the executive team who are relatively new in post, growing trust membership as the direction of travel in national educational provision evolves;

To ensure all levels of management and governance are working effectively and symbiotically.

What's involved?

Board governance in education is a strategic, 'eyes on, hands off' commitment which typically involves attending c. six board meetings per year/6-8 hours' time per month.

You will be responsible for:

Ensuring clarity of vision, ethos and strategic direction

Holding executive leaders to account for the educational performance of the organisation and its pupils, and the effective and efficient performance management of staff; and

Overseeing the financial performance of the organisation and making sure its money is well spent

As an Academy Ambassador, you will join our ambassador network which provides resources, guidance, networking events and webinars to support you in your role.

All roles are pro bono.

People from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Please register your interest now to be considered for the role.

A full trust specification is available on the Academy Ambassadors website by clicking Apply.

Please be aware the closing date may change if we have received sufficient applications.