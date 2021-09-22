Science Technician

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
Headteacher: Mrs. H Dixon

Part-time (18 hours a week) Term time only (39 weeks)

NJC point 7 - £9,832 p.a. (actual)

Required for October 2021 or asap thereafter

Christ's School is located near to Richmond Park and is a truly inclusive and comprehensive Anglican school which provides for students of every faith and every background and has attained an excellent reputation within the local community. Its strong Christian ethos permeates all aspects of the school's work and this has had a marked impact in securing excellent outcomes in each student's personal development, based on good relationships at all levels.

Christ’s has excellent CPD opportunities for all staff and can offer mentoring support and has a welcoming social community. Staff health and wellbeing are extremely important to us with opportunities to work and socialise together. outside of the classroom, enjoying activities such as staff breakfast, yoga, salsa dancing, football and other team sports.

We have extensive grounds which are used by the wider community and we can offer free car parking for all staff. The school is located in Richmond which offers good transport links by tube, train and road.

Applicants must be helpful, enthusiastic and flexible. You will need to maintain the delivery of technical services in the Science Department and assist teaching staff in supporting needs generated by the curriculum and development of the department.

Please apply online via our school website with a covering letter outlining how you meet the criteria detailed in the application pack. Complete the application form by 9am, Monday, 4th October and send to Julia Ralph, H.R. Officer by email via the button below. Interviews to follow thereafter.

Christ’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment. Applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

The Guardian

The Guardian

