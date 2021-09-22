Cover Teaching Assistant - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: Starting at £10.90 per hour

Information about the post.

Hope View School are seeking to appoint a part time cover teaching assistants to work within our Key Stage 2 provision in Chartham. Ideally the successful applicant should have experience of working as a teaching assistant within schools. Please note that this site is based in a rural location therefore own transport is essential.

Working Hours - Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10.30-1pm and Friday 9am-2.30pm

Experience of working with pupils with Special Educational Needs would be an advantage but is not essential. Willingness to work within a small team and an organised but flexible approach is crucial. High standards of classroom management, professionalism and expectations of pupils are also required as is the ability to be empathetic, understanding and supportive of pupils and their needs.

The role involves providing cover in lessons when and where required. The successful candidate would be required to work a full day on a Friday and other allocated hours on specified days. This role is term time only.

Post requirements:

The successful applicant will need to possess the following qualities:

Relevant experience working as a teaching assistant within an educational setting.

GCSE English and Maths.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work as part of a small team.

An understanding of the ethos of the school and the ability to work within this ethos in order to support and develop all pupils regardless of ability, education, behavioural, social or emotional needs.

A willingness to play a full part in the life of the school with regard to supporting in lessons, pastoral care, curriculum enrichment activities and building positive relationships with pupils and staff alike.

An understanding of the importance of the need for safeguarding the health and well being of all pupils within the school. Upholding the school’s policies and procedures with regard to child protection and safeguarding is an essential requirement.

The successful applicant will undertake a period of induction/supervision which will be overseen by their Line Manager. This will last for the applicant’s probationary period i.e. one term.

In the case when an applicant’s probationary period has been unsuccessful, the school will give half a term’s notice following the end of the probationary period. This also applies to the applicant if they feel that they do not wish to continue in the post.

Closing Date: 30/09/2021 at 16:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Hope View School is an Independent Special School for boys with special educational needs including social, emotional and mental health difficulties, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) or Asperger’s Syndrome, speech, language and communication needs and moderate learning difficulties. Our Lower School is just outside Chartham and our Upper School site is in Chilham. Both sites are within close proximity to Canterbury, Ashford, Maidstone, Thanet and the Medway towns (Kent). The school is equipped to accommodate a total of 130 pupils aged between 7 and 18 years old across both sites. All pupils who attend the school have an Education and Health Care Plan. Our main aims are: To ensure, as far as possible, that each pupil placed at Hope View is given every opportunity to learn, be supported and be listened to. To support pupils in the development of their Literacy and Numeracy skills by increasing reading, spelling and numerate ability ages. To ensure pupils are well equipped by the time they leave Hope View to deal with working life, college, apprenticeships and are able to make a positive contribution to society. At Hope View we have high expectations of all of our pupils as well as firm boundaries. Pupils are expected to attend all lessons, be respectful and courteous to each other and staff. They are expected to communicate with us if they have an issue or are encountering difficulties. The ethos of Hope View is Firm, Fair, Friendly and Fun! All pupils have a voice and we insist that they are listened to, advised and supported by staff and pupils alike. Home/school contact is imperative to the successful development of all of our pupils. For this reason, we insist on maintaining close contact by telephone, email or face to face with parents, carers, and professionals involved in the personal development and the welfare of a pupil. Our door is always open to visitors with or without an appointment. We encourage visitors to experience for themselves the calm atmosphere and pleasant learning environment of Hope View. Our pupils are very proud of their school and welcome the opportunity to show it off to visitors whenever they can. Hope View School is a member of the National Association of Special Schools. The school follows the National Curriculum tailored to meet the needs of our pupils. Emphasis is placed on improving pupils’ reading, spelling and numeracy skills. All pupils are assessed in these areas upon entry to the school.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

