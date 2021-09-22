CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KS1 Learning Support Assistant - Term Time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Pay: Kent Range 3

Start Date: 1st November 2021

We are looking for a 1:1 Learning Support Assistant, experienced in SEN, to support a child in Year 1.

We are looking for the support to start as soon as possible.

The post is fixed-term until the end of August 2022 when the funding allocation will be reviewed. The contract is for 30.5 hours per week (hours to be agreed but provisionally 8.45 am – 12.10pm and 12.35pm - 3.15pm daily) for 38 weeks per year. The salary is pro rata on Kent Range 3, starting at £18,425 (£9.55 per hour)

If you would like to find out more about the role or arrange a visit to the school, please call us on 01622 743596.

Closing Date: 13/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: Wednesday 20th October

Information about the school

Boughton Monchelsea Primary is a one form entry, oversubscribed school set in spacious, attractive grounds on the outskirts of Maidstone. Parts of the building date from 1850, but the school has been updated over the years to incorporate a purpose-built Infant Block, indoor swimming pool, ICT suite and hall. We have extensive outdoor learning areas, including our own wood where we hold Forest School sessions in the summer.

We have a skilled and experienced staff and well-motivated, friendly children. Our school prides itself on its caring, supportive ethos, which encourages children to achieve excellence in all that they do. Staff development is a key priority at our school, and we encourage staff to take advantage of a range of CPD opportunities.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

