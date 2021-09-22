Teaching Assistant (General Class TA) & Midday Supervisor - Term Time

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: Kent Range 3 (£9.55 per hour)

Come and join our team!

The Governors of St. Thomas' Catholic Primary School are seeking to appoint a permanent General Classroom Teaching Assistant and Midday Supervisor for 27.5 hours a week, 38 weeks per year. The successful applicant will be working in a Key Stage Two classsroom setting.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday (term time only) from 9am until 3pm as a Teaching Assistant, and half an hour each day at lunch time as a Midday Supervisor.

The successful applicant will be part of a friendly and hardworking staff. Our pupils are very welcoming, well mannered and motivated to learn, as recognised by Ofsted. We are proud of all our pupils. CPD is available to meet the needs of the successful applicants.

What is essential:-

Previous experience of working with children (desirable for the applicant to hold relevant qualifications);

A willingness to learn;

A readiness to work alongside all children within the class;

Flexibility;

Capable of showing initiative;

Friendly, approachable manner;

Good communication skills;

Supportive of our school ethos.

St. Thomas’ Catholic Primary School is a school family that is friendly and culturally diverse with strong links to our parish, St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church.

At St. Thomas' Catholic Primary School, we see it as our role to develop and nurture the 'whole child', whilst recognising their unique qualities that each individual brings to our community.

Don't take our word for it, come and visit our school (during term time only).

St. Thomas' Catholic Primary School is committed to the safeguarding of children and this position is subject to an enhanced DBS check, reference checks and a pre-employment health check.

Applicants must complete a CES application form. Please download or print the document, complete in full and either submit online or send into school by post or hand deliver, along with all other relevant documents requested as part of the application process that are available for download at the end of this advertisement.

Closing Date: 04/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

St Thomas' Catholic Primary School is a Voluntary-Aided school (we are not part of a multi-academy trust).

We are a dedicated and committed team of staff who enjoy close links with our parents and the church. We often refer to ourselves as a 'school family', committed to academic quality, personal and spiritual development and high standards of behaviour and respect in a caring environment.

We are a one-form school and currently have a roll of 210 pupils, organised into 7 year groups, Foundation Stage through to Year 6.

The school had an Ofsted inspection in January 2016, when the school was graded as 'Outstanding' in all areas. In the Ofsted report, the inspector commented “The behaviour of pupils is outstanding. Pupils are polite, courteous, friendly and supremely self-assured. Most possess levels of self-confidence unusual for their age”.

Our successful Ofsted inspection is allowing us to think more creatively about the opportunities we are providing for our pupils; for example - we host a DT day towards the end of each term whereby the normal school day collapses and the pupils engage in planning, designing, making and evaluating their products.

As a team of dedicated teachers and support staff, we are extremely proud of how our pupils develop academically, spiritually, morally and socially. Ofsted went on to say: "The school's Catholic heritage provides a framework for this exceptionally inclusive culture and ethos. Pupils are expected to treat each other as they expect to be treated themselves."

This has also been validated by our S48 RE Inspection graded 'Outstanding', March 2017.

Please visit our website to learn more about our school family.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

