Henderson, NV

Henderson Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

Henderson, Nevada
Henderson, Nevada
 6 days ago

Henderson, Nev. – On September 21st, at approximately 2:09 P.M., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard reference the report of a male, armed with a firearm.

Upon arrival, LVMPD patrol officers attempted to make verbal contact with the male. The armed subject repeatedly exited and entered the residence, while pointing the firearm at multiple innocent civilians. The subject refused to follow commands by officers on scene and barricaded himself within the residence.

The Henderson Police Department SWAT Team responded to a mutual aid activation by the LVMPD.

Henderson SWAT Officers arrived on scene and encountered the armed subject on the balcony, resulting in an officer involved shooting.

Staged medical personnel confirmed that the subject succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the next of kin.

As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the City of Henderson in 2021.

The involved Henderson SWAT Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and their names will be released after 48 hours, per department policy.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is known for its supply of magnesium during World War II. With the decline of magnesium production, the Nevada legislature approved a bill that gave Nevada's Colorado River Commission the authority to purchase the industrial plants, and Henderson was incorporated in 1953. Henderson is the location of Lake Las Vegas.

