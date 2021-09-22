Primary Teacher – Part Time

We are seeking to appoint an innovative and highly skilled Teacher to join a supportive team with the potential to work across Key Stages 1 and 2. The successful candidate will teach English and Mathematics as well as some other subjects, depending on interest and experience. The initial post will be teaching Maths to Years 5 and 6.

Churcher’s College Junior School and Nursery is a thriving and academically very successful school, situated on the Surrey, Hampshire, West Sussex border. The school has its own salary structure.

Closing date: Tuesday 5 October 2021

Interviews will take place: Wednesday 13 October 2021

For further details please contact Nicky Corrigan on ccjspa@churcherscollege.com or visit our website

Churcher’s College are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people. The successful applicant will be subject to a DBS check and references.