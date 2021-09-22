Spend The Night At This Gorgeous New York Hotel That Used To Be A Temple
If you’re looking for a hotel in New York, why not pick one that’s as special as your trip? Choosing a unique place to spend the night adds so much to a vacation. One stunning hotel in Syracuse is the Hotel Skyler. While it’s a Hilton-branded hotel, it doesn’t look like the chain’s standard fare. This beautiful structure was a historic Jewish temple in its past life. Here’s why you should spend a night at the beautiful Hotel Skyler in New York:
This is a great option if you’re looking for accommodations that are as unique as the rest of your trip. Anyone can stay in a standard chain motel, but a place like this really lets you enjoy the history of the area.
Interested in more unique accommodations in New York? There are plenty!
Address: Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 601 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210, USA
