Syracuse, NY

Spend The Night At This Gorgeous New York Hotel That Used To Be A Temple

By Lisa Sammons
 4 days ago

If you’re looking for a hotel in New York, why not pick one that’s as special as your trip? Choosing a unique place to spend the night adds so much to a vacation. One stunning hotel in Syracuse is the Hotel Skyler. While it’s a Hilton-branded hotel, it doesn’t look like the chain’s standard fare. This beautiful structure was a historic Jewish temple in its past life. Here’s why you should spend a night at the beautiful Hotel Skyler in New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pTdc_0c5Az5Kk00
Located near the Crouse-Irving Hospital, the building that now houses the Skyler Hotel was built in 1921. It was originally home to the Temple Adath Yeshurun, which moved to a new building in 1968.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1BAs_0c5Az5Kk00
The building lay vacant for many years until a developer purchased it in 2011. Nearly $7,000,000 was spent converting the space into a hotel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aFCq_0c5Az5Kk00
Hotel Skyler is located not far from Syracuse University. It's one of the first LEED-certified hotels in the entire country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqoCY_0c5Az5Kk00
The beds are super comfy, as you'd expect from a luxury hotel like a Hilton.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXwHY_0c5Az5Kk00
Since the building was not originally constructed as a hotel, you won't find a pool, but there is a lovely bar area and breakfast nook. There's even a small gym.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zf79K_0c5Az5Kk00
There are a few treehouse loft -style rooms available that are delightful. They've got tons of natural light and the architecture really harkens back to the building's history.

This is a great option if you’re looking for accommodations that are as unique as the rest of your trip. Anyone can stay in a standard chain motel, but a place like this really lets you enjoy the history of the area.

Interested in more unique accommodations in New York? There are plenty! For more information about Hilton’s Hotel Skyler in New York, check out the Hilton website.

Address: Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 601 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210, USA

