Spend The Night At This Gorgeous New York Hotel That Used To Be A Temple

If you’re looking for a hotel in New York, why not pick one that’s as special as your trip? Choosing a unique place to spend the night adds so much to a vacation. One stunning hotel in Syracuse is the Hotel Skyler. While it’s a Hilton-branded hotel, it doesn’t look like the chain’s standard fare. This beautiful structure was a historic Jewish temple in its past life. Here’s why you should spend a night at the beautiful Hotel Skyler in New York:

Located near the Crouse-Irving Hospital, the building that now houses the Skyler Hotel was built in 1921. It was originally home to the Temple Adath Yeshurun, which moved to a new building in 1968.

The building lay vacant for many years until a developer purchased it in 2011. Nearly $7,000,000 was spent converting the space into a hotel.

Hotel Skyler is located not far from Syracuse University. It's one of the first LEED-certified hotels in the entire country.

The beds are super comfy, as you'd expect from a luxury hotel like a Hilton.

Since the building was not originally constructed as a hotel, you won't find a pool, but there is a lovely bar area and breakfast nook. There's even a small gym.

There are a few treehouse loft -style rooms available that are delightful. They've got tons of natural light and the architecture really harkens back to the building's history.

This is a great option if you’re looking for accommodations that are as unique as the rest of your trip. Anyone can stay in a standard chain motel, but a place like this really lets you enjoy the history of the area.

Interested in more unique accommodations in New York? There are plenty!

Address: Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 601 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210, USA